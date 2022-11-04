Quavo’s Assistant One of Two Wounded in Shooting That Killed Takeoff

In the Houston shooting that killed Migos member Takeoff, there were two other injured people. According to TMZ, one of which was Quavo’s assistant, Joshua “Wash” Washington.

The 23-year-old man was shot and transported to a local hospital moment after the shooting. Law enforcement stated he received non-life-threatening injuries.

Wash refers to himself as Quavo’s assistant and part of the operations management team at Huncho Records.

The other victim was a 24-year-old woman who also was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.