Ye’s now-defunct Adidas deal isn’t the first time he has had to pay for anti-semitic language. According to NBC News, six people have stated they have heard Ye use anti-semitic language and praise Hitler in the workplace.

Ye has paid a settlement to one former employee who stated a form of hate speech was used in the workplace. The amount paid was not disclosed. Additional accounts state that he used the language years ahead of his tirades on social media.

Included in those who have headed the use of language from Ye is conceptual artist Ryder Ripps, who states that he pushed back on the rapper when he used offensive language in work meetings. However, he didn’t think Ye’s language at the time was “that dangerous.”

“With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession,” Ripps said.

In the settlement paid, Ye denied the use of the language and also did not respond to requests for comment.