SOURCE SPORTS: James Harden Out One Month with Foot Tendon Strain

The Philadelphia 76ers have suffered a setback. The team’s all-star guard, James Harden, will miss a month of action after suffering a right foot tendon strain.

Harden was injured Wednesday night in a 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Sixers are off to a 4-5 start to the season.

In addition to Harden’s injury, Sixers star Joel Embiid has missed the past four games due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

In the coming weeks, the Sixers will face the Atlanta Hawks twice, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, and the Phoenix Suns.