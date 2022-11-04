One day after pledging $500,000 to anti-hate causes, Kyrie Irving did not apologize for sharing a link to an anti-semitic book and movie.

In a press conference, Irving took responsibility for posting the link and agreed with some criticisms of the product.

“Some things that were questionable in there, untrue,” Irving said. “Like I said in the first time you guys asked me when I was sitting on that stage, I don’t believe everything that everybody posts — it’s a documentary. So I take my responsibility.”

According to ESPN, Irving would then stick to his ability to share the video and attempted to wash himself of the subject in the matter by stating, “I’m not the one that made the documentary.” Irving stated some peices were untrue but was cut short by a Nets PR staffer in the conversation.

“Where were you guys asking those same questions when I was a kid learning about the traumatic events of my familial history and what I’m proud to come from,” Irving said, “and proud to stand here and why when I repeat myself that I’m not going to stand down, it has nothing to do with dismissing any other race or group people.”

In a separate statement, Irving reflected on the prior press conference while denying being anti-semitic.

“Again, I’m going to repeat. I don’t know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again,” Irving said. “But this is not going to turn into a spin-around cycle — questions upon questions.

“I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That’s where I sit. … I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from.”

The answer to the question “Do you have any antisemitic beliefs” is always “NO” without equivocation. We took @KyrieIrving at his word when he said he took responsibility, but today he did not make good on that promise. Kyrie clearly has a lot of work to do. https://t.co/0hQ6pEueOP — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) November 3, 2022

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is still seeking the formal apology that Irving hasn’t delivered. In a statement released from the league office, Silver revealed his intent to meet with Irving.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the aNti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism nad other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically, denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with KYrie in person in the next week to discuss the situation.” – Adam Silver