The latest NBA 2K ratings are in and highlight the growth in the league’s stars in the first couple of weeks.

Luka Doncic 96 OVR (+1), Dallas Mavericks star and the NBA 2K22 cover athlete, is off to a scorching start in the 2022–23 season, averaging a mind-blowing 36.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per contest. At the same time, Orlando Magic forward and the first pick in the 2022 NBA draft Paolo Banchero: 83 OVR (+5) is already having an impact, averaging 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant: 94 OVR (+1) has been the main driver of the Grizzlies’ current success.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics 94 OVR (+1), guard Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers 91 OVR (+3), and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder 89 OVR (+2) are a few other notable changes.

The full list of NBA 2K23 player rating updates can be found here: https://nba.2k.com/2k23/ratings/.