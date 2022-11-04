The Dreams & Nightmares 10th Anniversary Philly tour is continuing as Meek Mill delivered a performance of the banger before the opening of World Series Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park.

Meek hyped the fans ahead of the battle between the Phillies and the Houston Astros. Unfortunately, for Philly fans, the Astros won 3-2 to take a 3-2 series lead back home to Houston for Game 6.

You can see the performance below.

🔥🔥 @MeekMill gets @Phillies fans hyped before World Series Game 5 then rides out with the Phillie Phanatic.



About as Philly as it gets. pic.twitter.com/2H98VkasFc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 4, 2022

Earlier this week, Meek mill announced a special homecoming performance at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of Thanksgiving Weekend to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Dreams and Nightmares. Tickets for this Philadelphia-only performance are on sale now.

In addition to the Philadelphia Phillies being in the World Series, the Philadelphia Eagles being unbeaten, and the Philadelphia Union being in the MLS Cup, the Meek Mill + Friends’ 10-Year Anniversary Homecoming Concert adds another moment for the city of Philly. On Oct. 16, 2022, during a sold-out Sunday night Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game in Philly, Meek gave a performance of the single “Dreams and Nightmares” on the field at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dreams & Nightmares, which was released on October 30, 2012, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after selling 165,000 copies in its first week. The Recording Industry Association of America recognized “Amen” and the album intro “Dreams and Nightmares” as Gold and Platinum records, respectively. The album also had features from Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, and Drake. After ten years, the classic hip-hop anthem continues to top the charts with over 650 million streams and is a staple in clubs and arenas.

You can grab tickets for the show here.