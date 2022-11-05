Drake Mourns Takeoff: ‘I Got the Best Memories of All of Us Seeing the World Together’

Drake hit Instagram to remember his friend Takeoff.

During their careers, Drake and Migos often crossed. The Toronto rapper appears on Migos’ debut smash single “Versace,” collaborated on various bangers, including “Walk It Talk It,” and even toured together on the 2018 tour Aubrey & The Three Migos. Each of those moments and more was highlighted in Drake’s Instagram story.

Posting an image of the two on stage together, Drake wrote a personal message.

