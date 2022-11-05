This week Hip Hop fans were shocked after Migos member Takeoff was murdered in front of a crowd of people outside a Houston bowling alley. The rapper was on video seen exiting the private birthday party for music exec Jas Prince.



Jas’ father, Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince, releases a statement about the unfortunate situation. In a message posted on Instagram J. Prince offers his condolences to Takeoff’s family and says the shooter will not be able to hide behind him, beside him or anywhere near him.

The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff. To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being. Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss. I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned. This shouldn’t have happened. This shouldnt have ever happened in our city. This shouldn’t have been recorded, and this damn sure shouldn’t be circulating across social media for family, friends and fans to see. As I write this I’m angry about the lack of love and respect we have for one another as a race which keeps bringing us back to the same tragic place of black on black killing. They say satan is the author of confusion and right now there are a lot of lies and false narratives being spread by media whores. I consider myself a man that’s quick to listen and slow to speak, therefore to whomever is responsible for putting that bullet in my little nephews head, let it be known that you can’t hide behind me, beside me or anywhere near me because I don’t tolerate dumb shit. I speak these words not knowing whos bullet is responsible for his death. With that being said, the root of this tragedy is foolish and has to be owned by the fool. I will sum this up by saying a gun in the hands of any human that close his eyes to shoot and doesn’t have the proper skills of operating that gun is dangerous and the results usually end with innocent people who had nothing to do with the altercation being shot or killed. To the homies in Georgia and around the world that got love for Takeoff like we do know this: let’s change the narrative in our culture by putting a end to every argument or disagreement resulting in violence; it’s okay to live and let live to see another day.

Rest In Peace Takeoff

