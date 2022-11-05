Meek Mill has today announced a special homecoming performance at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of Thanksgiving Weekend to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Dreams and Nightmares. Tickets for this Philadelphia-only performance go on sale on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.

In addition to the Philadelphia Phillies being in the World Series, the Philadelphia Eagles being unbeaten, and the Philadelphia Union being in the MLS Cup, the Meek Mill + Friends’ 10-Year Anniversary Homecoming Concert adds another moment for the city of Philly. On Oct. 16, 2022, during a sold-out Sunday night Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game in Philly, Meek gave a performance of the single “Dreams and Nightmares” on the field at Lincoln Financial Field.

Dreams & Nightmares, which was released on October 30, 2012, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after selling 165,000 copies in its first week. The Recording Industry Association of America recognized “Amen” and the album intro “Dreams and Nightmares” as Gold and Platinum records, respectively. The album also had features from Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, and Drake. After ten years, the classic hip-hop anthem continues to top the charts with over 650 million streams and is a staple in clubs and arenas.

Advertisement

You can grab tickets for the show here.