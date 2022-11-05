After receiving his first loss at the biggest moment of his career in November 2021 against Canelo Alvarez, former super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweet Hands” Plant is on a redemption path to a rematch with the biggest name in boxing, and it starts this Saturday (Oct. 15) against Anthony Dirrell.

Good luck to our guy @SweetHandsPlant as he takes on Anthony Dirrell this weekend in Brooklyn @premierboxing 🥊 pic.twitter.com/qKV8ZIya4w — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 13, 2022

[The Source]: First and foremost, how do you feel about getting back in the ring?

[Caleb Plant]: It feels good, you know it’s been a little minute, but I’ve been diligent and disciplined. I been working ever since I got out of the ring — against Canelo. So, you know, just been tightening some things up, continue to work on some things I’ve already established in the boxing ring, and, you know, looking forward to getting back in there.



Do you feel like the boxing community turned their back on you after suffering your first loss at all?

No — No, not really. I mean, I’m sure there are some people out there, but, for the most part, I feel like a majority of the fans, they seen what kind of performance I put on and the success that I had, and what I was able to accomplish during the fight. You know, they tip their hat to it. I went out on my shield. Not like I just went in there and embarrassed myself or something like that. I went in there and did my thing but you know I got caught with a good shot — and that happens in boxing. You know it’s been plenty of great fighters, legendary fighters, that get stopped in the past. When two great fighters fight each other, you know, somebody’s gotta come up short.



Definitely, you know, leading up to this fight, a lot has changed for you. Congratulations, you’re a new Dad. A new daughter here. How does it feel going into this now with a whole new perspective?



Umm… You know, not my first time being a Dad… I’m sure most of you out there know my story. But it feels good to have Charlie (daughter) here with us and she’s strong, and healthy, everything is on point. But you know right now I’m really just focused on camp, and handling my business on October 15. And then, you know, being able to rest and enjoy my family throughout the holidays. But, you know right now, I’m really in camp mode. You know I got to enjoy some moments with her but for the most part, I’m locked in, and I gotta handle my business. And like I said, after that we’ll be able to enjoy the holidays together. So I’m looking forward to it.



How’s your mental health been heading into this camp?

It’s been good, it’s been good. Same as always. Just cause I came up short that doesn’t deter me from my dreams or make me feel like that I can’t accomplish this or do this, or do that. There’s been plenty of things that came up in my life that, you know, could have deter me from continuing on but there’s nothing that can deter me from continuing to strive and reach for my goals. Things I want to accomplish in boxing. So, I’m hunger than ever. I’m training hard as ever. I’m just excited to get in there and let the bell ring.



In July, you mentioned that you are reaching the point where you’re considered “one of the all-time greats.” Care to elaborate on that?



With only 22 fights, you know, I don’t know if I can’t be considered one of the all-time greats yet but that’s why I’m continuing to stay focused and stay hungry. Continuing to strive for each of my goals. There’s still a lot more I want to accomplish. And I definitely want to — and I’m going to — you know, go down as a all-time greats, whether that be in my division or boxing in general. But right now, with 22 fights, you know there’s still a lot more work to be done. I’m aware of that and I’m focused on that. Me and my team are doing what needs to be to cement that legacy.



You’ve been out for a little bit. I want to ask you: In your opinion, how do you feel about the super middleweight division you’re walking into now?



Ummm… You know the super middleweight division is… It’s got some big names in it. Some big names that are looking to step in soon. I feel like it’s a good division to be in at the moment, but you know right now, I’m just focused on the fight in front of me and the task at hand. You know, after being successful on October 15, looking to step to bigger and better fights.



Bigger and better fights. Now, are you talking about anybody in particular or whomever comes your way in the super middleweight division?



The biggest fight that could be made. I wanted to get the biggest fight that could be made coming off a loss. Obviously, that’s not the biggest fight that could be made, but coming off a loss, fighting Anthony Dirrell was the biggest fight that could be made. A former two-time world champion, a big name, someone who’s got a name, like I said. But right after this, looking to step forward and make the biggest fight that can be made. Whether that’s David Benevidez, whether that’s Charlo. Really don’t matter to me. So which ever one wants to act funny with negotiations or anything like that. I’m not here to mess around, play around, I’m step right to the next one and get the biggest fight that could be made. Keep giving the fans big-time fights and keep cementing my legacy. Marking off and exiting out each super middleweight one at a time until I can get that rematch with Canelo. That’s what I’m looking to do.

Happy wedding anniversary @itsjordanplant it’s been 3years. I appreciate you always being such a supportive wife and friend. I’m sure by the end of it all we could make a book. Thank you for always having my back JP. You know I got yours till the end 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/qcV44uqhZo — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) October 6, 2022

