From Lil’ Kim‘s pasties to Lady Gaga‘s meat dress to Kid Cudi‘s wedding dress, hip-hop and pop celebrities have loved to push boundaries on the red carpet. However, this weekend, pop star Billie Eilish dressed way down, but still managed to turn heads.

Eilish made her public debut with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, at the the LACMA Art and Film Gala Presented by Gucci on Saturday. The two wore coordinating Gucci sleepwear. Eilish rocked a Gucci silk floor-length nightgown with matching sleeping mask while Rutherford donned Gucci pajamas and fuzzy slippers.

The attention-grabber, however, was the blanket that the two wore draped around themselves as they walked down the carpet (sharing the blanket the whole time) and greeted the press.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford at LACMA Art and Film Gala

Eilish and Rutherford had been spotted together, but only recently gone public with Eilish posting pictures of the two of them together over Halloween weekend.

Rutherford is the lead singer of The Neighbourhood, an alternative rock band best known for the hit song ‘Sweater Weather.’

