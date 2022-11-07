Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Projected for 350K Units in First Week

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is doing numbers. According to HITS Daily Double, the album is projected for first-week numbers of 335-350K.

The Her Loss album only features one other rapper, Travis Scott, but has shots at a few other stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, Dram, and Ice Spice.

Her Loss first week projections 🦉🔪 pic.twitter.com/LkZuL5FL5I — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) November 6, 2022

Drake and 21 Savage took the energy of the live episode of Saturday Night Live and inserted their own moment. While the weekend episode aired, 21 and The Boy released a spoof video of an SNL performance where the two were introduced by Michael B. Jordan.

In the video, the rappers performed “On BS.” On Instagram, Drake wrote a caption continuing the joke.

“@nbcsnl musical guest once again with my brother @21savage thank you for the love HER LOSS OUT NOW @michaelbjordan 🗡️🥀🤞🏽,” Drake wrote.

You cans ee the performance below.