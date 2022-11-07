Hip-Hop fans believe Drake dissed Ice Spice on his Her Loss collaboration album with 21 Savage.
In his “BackOutsideBoyz” single, The Boy raps:
“She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah.”
Advertisement
Fans immediately believed that it was about the “Munch” rapper. With the rumors running wild, Ice Spice hit Twitter with the following response:
The two first connected after the “Munch” single blew up, leading to a trip to OVO Fest for Ice Spice to hang with Drake. Shortly after, he unfollowed her online and this diss came out. Do you think it was really meant for Ice Spice?