Hip-Hop fans believe Drake dissed Ice Spice on his Her Loss collaboration album with 21 Savage.

In his “BackOutsideBoyz” single, The Boy raps:

“She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute, yeah.”

Advertisement

Fans immediately believed that it was about the “Munch” rapper. With the rumors running wild, Ice Spice hit Twitter with the following response:

at least ima 10 🤷‍♀️😂 — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) November 4, 2022

The two first connected after the “Munch” single blew up, leading to a trip to OVO Fest for Ice Spice to hang with Drake. Shortly after, he unfollowed her online and this diss came out. Do you think it was really meant for Ice Spice?