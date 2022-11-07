Even with a loss, Bears fans have to feel optimistic. In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the franchise clearly has their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. During the 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Fields set the NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback in a single regular-season game.

During the Sunday afternoon tilt, Fields rushed for 178 yards, besting the 173 yards previously set by Michael Vick. According to the NFL, the all-time record is held by Colin Kaepernick, who dropped 181 yards in 2013.

“I think I’m just growing, getting better each and every week,” Fields said. “My main goal right now is just to continue to do that. Continue to trend up and each and every day at practice get better and better. That’s really all you can do.”

Advertisement

You can see highlights from Fields’ big day below.

JUSTIN FIELDS TAKES IT 61 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🏠



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xvT8NuRpaN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 6, 2022

WOW Justin Fields – love to see this.pic.twitter.com/zidZRH44wJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 6, 2022