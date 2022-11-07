SOURCE SPORTS: Lil Wayne Says the Green Bay Packers Should Have Dropped Aaron Rodgers

Lil Wayne is not a happy Packers fan. After the Green Bay Packers dropped a game to the lowly Lions, Tunechi hit Twitter and suggested the team should have dumped Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” Wayne said on Twitter.

"RIP to the season we should've gotten rid of 12 before the season," Wayne said on Twitter.

While Rodgers threw nearly 300 yards and had a touchdown pass, he also threw three interceptions. His QBR was just 25.0. The Packers lost 15-9 and it was the team’s fifth consecutive loss.

The Packers will now go on the road to play the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans before returning home against the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears before a bye week.

Do you agree with Wayne’s assessment?