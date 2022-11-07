YouTuber Logan Paul tore multiple parts of his knee in a WWE match against the best wrestler in the world, Roman Reigns.

At WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Paul put on a hell of a showing against WWE’s Tribal Chief. He fell short in the underdog attempt to win the WWE Undisputed Championship but impressively fought through a set of injuries to his knee.

“All I did was tear my ACL, MCL and potentially my meniscus,” Paul wrote online.

Advertisement

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

According to Pro Wrestling Insider, WWE will have Paul back in the future, as he was praised for his work during the show. A timetable for his return or concrete plans for the future have not been given.