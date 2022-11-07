YouTuber Logan Paul tore multiple parts of his knee in a WWE match against the best wrestler in the world, Roman Reigns.
At WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Paul put on a hell of a showing against WWE’s Tribal Chief. He fell short in the underdog attempt to win the WWE Undisputed Championship but impressively fought through a set of injuries to his knee.
“All I did was tear my ACL, MCL and potentially my meniscus,” Paul wrote online.
According to Pro Wrestling Insider, WWE will have Paul back in the future, as he was praised for his work during the show. A timetable for his return or concrete plans for the future have not been given.