It took all four quarters, but Tom Brady finally threw a touchdown in the Sunday afternoon battle with the Los Angeles Rams. That touchdown resulted in a much-needed win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With just 44 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts, Brady marched the Bucs down the field, delivering 60 yards of offense and a touchdown in just 35 seconds.

In the game, Brady also passed 100,000 yards in his career. It was the first time in his Bucs career that he was able to beat the Rams.

Tom Brady just became the first QB in NFL history to hit 100K passing yards 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rX6FPFwR4c — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2022

“That was awesome,” said Brady. “That was f—in’ awesome.”

He added, “It’s all about the win, man. I never cared about the [records]. All about the win.”

