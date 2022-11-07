Drake and 21 Savage took the energy of the live episode of Saturday Night Live and inserted their own moment. While the weekend episode aired, 21 and The Boy released a spoof video of an SNL performance where the two were introduced by Michael B. Jordan.

In the video, the rappers performed “On BS.” On Instagram, Drake wrote a caption continuing the joke.

“@nbcsnl musical guest once again with my brother @21savage thank you for the love HER LOSS OUT NOW @michaelbjordan 🗡️🥀🤞🏽,” Drake wrote.

You cans ee the performance below.