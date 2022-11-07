Drake and 21 Savage took the energy of the live episode of Saturday Night Live and inserted their own moment. While the weekend episode aired, 21 and The Boy released a spoof video of an SNL performance where the two were introduced by Michael B. Jordan.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

In the video, the rappers performed “On BS.” On Instagram, Drake wrote a caption continuing the joke.

“@nbcsnl musical guest once again with my brother @21savage thank you for the love HER LOSS OUT NOW @michaelbjordan 🗡️🥀🤞🏽,” Drake wrote.

Advertisement

You cans ee the performance below.