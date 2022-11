Yung Miami Gifts Diddy a Diamond Bad Boy Chain for His 53rd Birthday

Diddy celebrated his 53rd birthday over the weekend. While enjoying time with superstar friends like JAY-Z and Mary J. Blige, Diddy was given a new chain with numerous dancing diamonds by his bae Yung Miami.

Yung Miami Gifted Diddy a chain for his Birthday pic.twitter.com/bagpZRgCOQ — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) November 5, 2022

Diddy chain so hard!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/giiu6wcWhe — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 6, 2022

You can see Yung Miami party and more below.

Yung Miami, Saucy Santana, Mary J Blige, and Diddy turning up to Cardi’s Tomorrow 2 verse. pic.twitter.com/h1QPOc0oMG — Cuntology 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Bardiology_) November 5, 2022