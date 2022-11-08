GloRilla is ready to continue to deliver in her moment. The CMG representative is set to drop her new EP, Anways… Life’s Great, which will arrive on Nov. 11.

The new EP will feature Cardi B on the previously released “Tomorrow 2,” her introductory banger “F.N.F (Let’s Go), and one more feature in Nikipooh on “Get That Money.” In total, the EP will have nine songs.

“Excited to share the official cover for my debut EP “Anyways… Life’s Great” dropping FRIDAY 11/11!!! 🦍😍Super Excited for this my anxiety thru the roof lmaooo😂😩😩GloRidaz!!! I need everybody to go run up the pre-save 💕(p.s) I got something for y’all tomorrow 😊)” – GloRilla