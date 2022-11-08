The Oscars have found their 2023 host. Jimmy Kimmel has been tapped to host the biggest night in Hollywood.

Kimmel will host the show for the third time, tying Billy Crystal and Steve Martin for the lead in hosting honors. Kimmel hosted the ceremony in back-to-back years of 2017 and 2018.

“We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said in a statement. “We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

Advertisement

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

The 95th Oscar Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre.

Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel. Welcome back!



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/qdFZYFeE2r — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 7, 2022