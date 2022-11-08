Rihanna Says She Has New Music Coming, But Not Necessarily for the Super Bowl

Rihanna has a warning for the Navy. Just cause she is performing at the Super Bowl, it doesn’t mean an album is on the way.

The Associated Press caught up with Rihanna on the red carpet of her Savage x Fenty fashion show. When asked about the music, Rihanna delivered a pretty clear statement.

“Super Bowl is one thing, new music is another thing,” Rihanna said. “Do you hear that, fans? Because I knew, the second I announced this, they’re gonna think my album is coming. I need to get work. But I do have new music coming out. But we’ll see. Unrelated, but a special project.”

In the meantime, you can hear Rihanna’s latest single, “Lift Me Up,” here.