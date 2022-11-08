Roddy Ricch attempted to cross the border for a tour stop but was denied entry to Vancouver by border control. Hitting Instagram, Ricch detailed he has no plans to revisit the country.

“The Federal Border Patrol did not allow me into Vancouver, BC,” Roddy wrote on Instagram. “I apologize to my fans. I don’t believe I’ll be revisiting Canada anytime soon because they’ve harassed me every time I’ve come and Imma be completely honest, I’m tired of the harassment.”

Roddy was headed to Vancouver for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour, the next show will be in Los Angeles later this week.

