After a lackluster first half of the season, the Indianapolis Colts are shaking up their coaching. The team will fire fifth-year head coach Frank Reich and is replacing him with Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach.

Saturday, a Colts legend, played 13 years for the franchise and made the Pro Bowl six times. Saturday is now an analyst for ESPN, and his only coaching experience was for the Herbon Christian Academy in Georgia for three seasons.

On Sunday, the Colts lost 26-3, closing Reich’s career at 40-33-1 with the team. He was also 1-2 in the playoffs.

Advertisement