Has Kevin Durant found a new super team? The Brooklyn Nets swingman wants in on the purchase of the Washington Commanders, his favorite football team, and there is a pair of rumored buyers he could team with: JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos. Speaking with ESPN, Durant revealed he would love to be in on the deal.

“In a perfect world, I would be a part of it,” Durant said. “I would love to do it. I would love to give a little bit of my money to be a part of the Commanders, but we’ll see. Hopefully, it’s somebody nice. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.”

Recently, Durant and his partner Rich Kleiman purchased a major league pickleball team. The team is set to compete in the forthcoming 2023 MLP season.

“35V is committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities, and Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about,” said Kleiman. “We can’t wait to build this team from the ground up as well as work to elevate the sport and the league to unprecedented heights. As an avid pickleball player and fan, the interest in the sport was a natural fit.”

BREAKING: Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s @35ventures has purchased a Major League Pickleball expansion team, set to compete in the 2023 MLP season.



The ownership group has a demonstrated history of making profitable investments in up-and-coming teams and leagues in numerous sports. By managing its squad like a full-time business, including everything from player relations to marketing, sponsorships, and merchandising, 35V intends to further develop the expanding brand of MLP. Additionally, 35V is in a special position to open up a market for both their team and the league as a whole through Boardroom, their highly regarded media network.

“Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman, and 35V are going to be game-changing partners for Major League Pickleball,” said MLP Founder and CEO Steve Kuhn. “They not only bring passion for the game, but also unrivaled expertise to help us to continue to grow. We’re especially excited about their plans to bring pickleball to underserved communities – something they have done with basketball for years.”