The homegoing celebration for Takeoff has been announced for this Friday. According to TMZ, the late member of Migos will have his funeral services at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The services will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be officiated by Rev. Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church.

“I was really sad to hear the news,” Rev. Curney said. “Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

Ahead of their game with the Los Angeles Charges at Mercedes Benz Stadium, the Atlanta Falcons paid tribute to Takeoff.

During pre-game warmups, images of Takeoff were displayed around the top of the stadium as “T-Shirt” played across the speakers.