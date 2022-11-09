Drake and 21 Savage plan to take their collaborative project on the road very soon.

The Boy and 21 dropped their joint effort on Friday, which led to much scrutiny for Drake’s supposed and alleged stray shots at Megan Thee Stallion, DRAM, Serena Williams’ husband and Ice Spice. Whether each recipient of those bars actually listened to the album or were made aware from social media fanfare, they all responded.

While those shots unexpected, one timely fact appeared in the aftermath, coming from Lil Duval.

At this point Drake can say whatever he want and ain’t nothing y’all can do about it but get mad for a few days then go back to singing his songs — lil duval (@lilduval) November 5, 2022

Drake and 21 Savage appeared on OVO Sound’s Sound 42 radio show on Sirius XM following the album release to talk about their favorite songs.

“I can’t really just name a song,” said Savage before he proceeds to name “Treacherous Twins,” “Spin Bout U” and “Circo Loco” as some of his favorites.

“I know ima be up all night just looking at what people gotta say,” said Drake.

The OVO general claims he took a different approach following the release of his last project, Honestly, Nevermind.

“I’m excited for tour,” he expresses. “It’s just another opportunity for me to be with my brother. Our set that night is gonna be dangerous. That’s a tour within itself.”

No word of when the tour will actually take place, but it’s suspected that the announcement will take place in the recent future.

Drake is set to perform at the legendary Apollo Theatre on Nov. 11.