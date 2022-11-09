Justin Bieber has been tapped as a performer at Takeoff’s memorial service. According to TMZ, Bieber will perform at the ceremony that will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. There are currently no details to what the Canadian singer will be performing.

TMZ notes collaborations with Migos on “What You See” and “Looking for You,” but neither has been noted as part of the ceremony.

The homegoing celebration for Takeoff has been announced for this Friday. The services will begin at 1:00 p.m. and will be officiated by Rev. Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church.

“I was really sad to hear the news,” Rev. Curney said. “Kirshnik has been a faithful member since he was ten years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole.”

NEW: The funeral for Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, will be on Friday at State Farm Arena. https://t.co/lbe5S1qEmY — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) November 7, 2022

Free tickets are available only to Georgia residents starting today, Tuesday, Nov. 8th at 2 p.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can secure a maximum of two (2) tickets. Tickets are non-transferable, and parties must enter the venue together.