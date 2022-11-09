A limited-edition Powerbeats Pro has been created by Beats and well-known fashion designer Melody Ehsani. It will go on sale on Nov. 11th.

The partnership offers a new spin on Beats’ classic Powerbeats Pro design while incorporating Ehsani’s vibrant and daring style and distinctive writing. While the right hook is coral with a light pink accent, the left earhook is dressed in navy blue with a lime green accent. In her own handwriting, she has written the statement “If you can read this, you’re too close” on both earpieces.

The Powerbeats Pro — Melody Ehsani Special Edition invites customers to tune into themselves and promotes contemplation via music. It reads in a stunning purple case, “Package contains immersive teleportation device. Will transport you to otherworldly dimensions. Personal space is needed for most effective results. Vibrate higher.”

Advertisement

“Music has been such an integral part of my life and has inspired my designs and my inner work,” said Melody Ehsani. “I am honored to give the world a new vehicle for creativity and self-expression with this collaboration.”

Beginning Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 a.m. PT, customers can purchase the collaboration online at melodyehsani.com (US) and endclothing.com (UK).