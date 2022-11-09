Dr. Mehmet Oz, a surgeon who rose to fame through appearances on The Oprah Winfrey show, could not flip a Senate seat in Pennsylvania for Republicans. He was defeated by Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who secured the key state for Democrats in their attempt to keep a 50-50 chamber.

The race was competing for retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat.

“It’s official,” Fetterman said online. “I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. We bet on the people of Pennsylvania – and you didn’t let us down. And I won’t let you down. Thank you.”

Fetterman is not your traditional candidate. His “make more shit in America” platform appealed directly to the working class, with whom he stated he was working in favor. Throughout his campaign, he appeared in hoodies and showed his tattoos.

A sharp contrast, Oz appealed to right-leaning values, explicitly calling upon the 2020 election results and speaking against abortion.