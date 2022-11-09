Kyrie Irving is currently serving a suspension following sharing a link to the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The film contained antisemitic messages.

In order for Irving to return to the Nets, the organization listed six requirements for him to fulfill.

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team:



– Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the list is believed to be created with Irving not being willing to complete the conditions, which could result in his release. To make the matter more complex, The Athletic polled GMs of various teams about the possibility of adding the point guard to their roster in the future. Most answers were no.

One manager stated, “he’s the opposite of a commodity, which is what you want a player who’s getting paid that much to be,” and another believed the guard would “not play in the NBA again.”

After his suspension was issued, Irving issued an apology.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- semticism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” – Kyrie Irving

You can see his full statement below.