Forever the Philly fan, Meek Mill was courtside with Michael Rubin as this hometown 76ers played against the Phoenix Suns.

As the Suns ran in transition, the ref was passing Meek Mill and tripped over the rapper’s legs.

Meek would hit Twitter and acknowledge the accident by quoting JAY-Z’s bars from “Empire State of Mind.”

“Hov once said I be spiked out I can trip a referee,” Meek tweeted. “I apologized to him that’s brazyyy tho.”

After the experience, Meek allegedly blamed Rubin for the trip, which he revealed in the bleacher report comments. “And then he tried to blame on me!!” Rubin wrote.

You can see the moment below.

Hov once said I be spiked out I can trip a referee lol I apologized to him that’s brazyyy tho 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9FoZ75N61s — MeekMill (@MeekMill) November 8, 2022