Former President Donald Trump is teasing a presidential run. According to CNBC, Trump teased he will make a “big announcement” on Nov. 15. It is believed that will be the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump said at a Save America rally in Ohio.

Trump would not dive deep into the matter, citing that any announcement or new information could “detract from the importance of tomorrow.” The tomorrow in the statement was the Nov. 8 Election Day.

Trump was on hand in Ohio to rally for Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. During his speech, Trump highlighted illegal immigration and crime while sharing crime stories and also referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as an animal.

“She impeached me twice for nothing. Nothing!” Trump said, explaining his remark.

Trump’s attack on Pelosi comes after Pelosi’s husband was attacked by David DePape, who stated he wanted to kidnap the House Speaker and break her kneecaps with a hammer.