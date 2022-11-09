Universal Pictures and Snoop Dogg’s new entity, Death Row Pictures, have agreed to develop a biopic on the life of the Doggfather. According to Deadline, Allen Hughes has been tapped to direct with Joe Robert Cole as the writer. Snoop, Hughes, and Sara Ramaker will produce the film.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” said Snoop. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

The currently untitled Snoop Dogg biopic will be the introduction of the Death Row Picture brand and will be able to pull music from his catalog.

“Snoop Dogg’s life and legacy make him one of the most exciting and influential icons in popular culture,” said Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley. “We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words. We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”

Universal previously produced Straight Outta Compton, a biopic on N.W.A. The studio has plans in place to deliver biopics for Madonna and Cher.

Hughes previously worked with HBO for their The Defiant Ones docuseries that highlights the industry rise of tandem Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. He is also currently at the helm of Dear Mama, the first comprehensive five-part documentary that details the relationship between Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur.

“Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip-hop. There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together,” Hughes said. Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences. His story is so authentic and utterly inspiring, and to have the opportunity to tell his story allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after Menace II Society, and say more now than I could then.”

A release window for the forthcoming film has yet to be set.