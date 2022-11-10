21 Savage Says ‘Her Loss’ Album Wasn’t Pushed Back After Takeoff’s Death to Give Fans ‘Something to Look Forward To’

21 Savage Says ‘Her Loss’ Album Wasn’t Pushed Back After Takeoff’s Death to Give Fans ‘Something to Look Forward To’

Once Takeoff passed, many expected Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album to receive another delay. During his sit down with DJ Akademiks, 21 revealed why the duo went ahead with the release.

“It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy. We was just like, ‘Maybe this will give a smile or a lift-up, give the world a lift-up, something to look forward to type shit,’” 21 said.

“‘Cause at first we was saying we was gonna push it back, but it was like, ‘Well, shit. What’s that gonna do? Just keep muthafuckas in this mind-state for a little longer?’ Versus trying to move forward type shit.”

Advertisement

Drake and 21 Savage didn’t push back the album, but The Boy will push back his Apollo show. The concert was originally set for Nov. 11 but was pushed to Dec.6, and the second show for Dec. 7, in order for respects to be paid to Takeoff.

Drake has moved his Apollo show date in order to attend Takeoff’s Homegoing Service 🙏🏽🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ivYYcmLDtx — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) November 7, 2022

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” Drake wrote. “We have added a second date for the fans.”