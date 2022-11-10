DaBaby Responds to Jokes About 2 for 1 Tickets: ‘I Ran This Up From NOTHING’

DaBaby was getting clowned online after his Birmingham, Alabama show offered to buy one, get one ticket. The tickets were $22, and you were able to bring a friend with you after the offer.

Hearing the chatter, DaBaby hit Instagram and showed off a fleet of cars.

“I FELL OFF,” DaBaby said. “But nah fr man GOD IS GREAT, I ran this shit up from NOTHING & still stand firm on morals & principles.

“I’m BLESSED. & Filled with gratitude no matter what.”

He would double back with footage of his Boston show.

Do you think DaBaby’s career is in trouble?