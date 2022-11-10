DaBaby was getting clowned online after his Birmingham, Alabama show offered to buy one, get one ticket. The tickets were $22, and you were able to bring a friend with you after the offer.
Hearing the chatter, DaBaby hit Instagram and showed off a fleet of cars.
“I FELL OFF,” DaBaby said. “But nah fr man GOD IS GREAT, I ran this shit up from NOTHING & still stand firm on morals & principles.
“I’m BLESSED. & Filled with gratitude no matter what.”
He would double back with footage of his Boston show.
Do you think DaBaby’s career is in trouble?