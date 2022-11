Coke Boys is still rolling. French Montana has announced the sixth edition of the mixtape series, Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition, set for release on Dec. 9.

The new release will feature the full Coke Boys crew, Max B Chinx, Stove God, T Dot, Chinese Kitty, D, Thang, Cheese, and Kenzo B.

“It’s lonely at the top if you don’t bring your folks with u,” French captioned his post. “Coke Boys 6 mixtape 12/9.”

You can see the announcement below.