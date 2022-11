A Hov flex is a different type of flex. Young Guru pulled up on HOV and got some words of advice, which was a refocus for the engineer and producer. Hoping to inspire others, Guru shared an image of a light breakfast with Jay, where his Grammy’s served as coffee cups.

“It’s crazy how one 5 minute convo with HOV can refocus your entire life,” Young Guru wrote. “I appreciate you Big Homie. My anchor is strong. For motivational purpose only. But this is my real life!”