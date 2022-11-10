Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Is The Only Worthy Opponent To Go Against Cash Money In A Verzuz

Lil Wayne recently appeared on Marcellus Wiley’s More to It podcast where he revealed who he thinks is a worthy opponent to go against in a Verzuz battle with Cash Money Records.

“I would say the best competition, I would have to go with Roc-A-Fella,” he answered. “JAY-Z the homie.”

People in the comments complained saying that a Verzuz against Master P’s No Limit Records would make more sense as both labels were founded in New Orleans.

In the same interview, Wayne spoke on the respect he has for Jay-Z, calling him the greatest rapper of all time.

“The greatest rapper of all time is Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter. When you do this rapping thing, obviously like football, every sport is different. You play hockey, I’m sure they got something that they only know about. Something that they probably can’t explain, but only they know. That thing in rap, that we only know in rap, he has that. He’s the Tom Brady of that.”

In another interview with DJ Drama, Weezy said that Hov once tried to sign him to Roc-A-Fella for $175,000. Obviously, he turned down the deal, most likely because it wasn’t enough money.

“That man offered me 175 [thousand dollars]. I said, ‘Believe that.’ I was looking like… two teeth in my mouth is 175 [thousand dollars]. My bottom teeth. We laugh about that all the time,” Wayne said.

You can check out Wayne’s comments on Marcellus Wiley’s podcast here.