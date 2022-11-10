As soon as Halloween was wrapped, it instantly became Christmas and Mariah Carey’s season. The pop icon hit TikTok to show the transition from a witch to “All I Want For Christmas,” which has nearly 11 million creations on the platform.
A few days before Halloween, Carey sang the song a cappella before a humorous skit in which she was pursued by characters dressed as ghosts and goblins.
@mariahcarey See you in December! #MerryChristmasToAll ♬ original sound – Mariah Carey
Enter November, and the music plays as she poses atop a reindeer in a snowy paradise, trading in her Halloween costume for a Christmas-themed dress.
The song also serves as the background music for a variety of other works, including several that make light-hearted fun of Mariah Carey and her early Christmas décor.
You can see Carey’s creation below and also share your “All I Want for Christmas” creations in the comments below.
@mariahcarey IT’S TIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN ♬ original sound – Mariah Carey