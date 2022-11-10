Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” is Already Dominating TikTok Creations

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” is Already Dominating TikTok Creations

As soon as Halloween was wrapped, it instantly became Christmas and Mariah Carey’s season. The pop icon hit TikTok to show the transition from a witch to “All I Want For Christmas,” which has nearly 11 million creations on the platform.

A few days before Halloween, Carey sang the song a cappella before a humorous skit in which she was pursued by characters dressed as ghosts and goblins.

Enter November, and the music plays as she poses atop a reindeer in a snowy paradise, trading in her Halloween costume for a Christmas-themed dress.

Advertisement

The song also serves as the background music for a variety of other works, including several that make light-hearted fun of Mariah Carey and her early Christmas décor.

You can see Carey’s creation below and also share your “All I Want for Christmas” creations in the comments below.