In recognition of the impact and influence on world culture in 2022, Bad Bunny has been named the year’s Artist of the Year on Apple Music. Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny’s sixth project in four years and one of the most streamed albums on Apple Music in 2022, was released this past May. It is now the biggest Latin album of all time. Beyond the staggering sales figures.



“We’re thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience.”

“When I started, I didn’t have a global fan base,” Bad Bunny said to Apple Music in an exclusive film. “I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished and everything I’ve experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, ‘It’s because of me.’ No, it’s every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt.” Upon being presented with the Apple Music Award, he adds: “Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day. I’m super happy!”

You can see the new film below.

