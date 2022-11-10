Draymond Green is set to return as the host of season two of UNINTERRUPTED’s Throwing Bones. The new show sees Green host athletes, actors, artists, journalists, and entertainers for a discussion over an ever-competitive game of dominoes.


The show is a gathering of minds to reveal cultural skeletons through a competitive game. The journey that viewers will take will focus on the game’s cultural touchstones, its background, and the lives of its players. As they embrace the sense of community, sharing a table, stories, and a friendly but tough competitive spirit, the show bridges the gap between rising stars and the culture’s pioneers.

Joining Draymond in season 2 is E-40, Ryan Garcia, Ros Gold-Onwude, Ben Baller, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Jalen Rose.

Two limited edition Throwing Bones items—a black sweatshirt ($120) and a white t-shirt ($55)—are releasing in conjunction with this season two announcement. Only the UNINTERRUPTED Store and UNINTERRUPTED Instagram Shop will offer both for sale.

You can see a teaser of the season below.