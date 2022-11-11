Dr. Dre is reportedly putting his Malibu mansion on the market for $20 million. Dre originally purchased the property in 2000 for just $4.8 million. The Malibu home is also one of the seven properties that he retained in his divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young.

Dr. Dre Puts a $20M Price Tag on His Malibu Joint https://t.co/xG7y3CiIJT pic.twitter.com/ylXfn4DLMe — NextHome Residential (@NextHomeRes) November 9, 2022

The home has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Nicole Young stayed in the home during their divorce which took nearly a year and a half to finalize.

The divorce was finalized in late December of last year. Dre would end up only paying Nicole $100 million, while he was able to keep the rights to all of his music, stock options, and their 7 shared properties. Nicole, on the other hand, was able to keep four cars, including a Range Rover, Rolls Royce, a motorcycle, and an Escalade. However, Nicole will not be able to receive spousal support from Dre.

Nicole had first filed for a divorce from the legendary producer, accusing him of abuse that led to “post-traumatic stress syndrome.” Dre refuted these claims and even filed court documents saying that the claims were untrue and that she was lying to get a chunk of his estimated $800 million net worth.