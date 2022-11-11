Drake and 21 Savage are blowing past their original first-week prediction. The duo and their Her Loss album are now set to move 400K units in their first week. According to HITS Daily Double, the original first-week projection numbers were 335-350K.

If the 400K holds true, the album will be the largest first week for a hip-hop album in 2022.

The Her Loss album only features one other rapper, Travis Scott, but has shots at a few other stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, Dram, and Ice Spice.

Drake and 21 Savage took the energy of the live episode of Saturday Night Live and inserted their own moment. While the weekend episode aired, 21 and The Boy released a spoof video of an SNL performance where the two were introduced by Michael B. Jordan.

In the video, the rappers performed “On BS.” On Instagram, Drake wrote a caption continuing the joke.

“@nbcsnl musical guest once again with my brother @21savage thank you for the love HER LOSS OUT NOW @michaelbjordan 🗡️🥀🤞🏽,” Drake wrote.

You can see the performance below.