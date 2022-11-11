Fivio Foreign returns with his latest effort, “1 on 3.”

The Brooklyn rapper continues his 2022 streak of high-energy releases. It all began with the lead single, “Off The Grid,” from his debut album, B.I.B.L.E. In one year alone, he has collaborated with Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Coi Leray, Quavo, and most recently, Super Bowl Champion, Eli Manning. The latter was undoubtedly the most unexpected.

The “Big Drip” rapper linked with Manning and his former center, Shaun O’Hara, to drop a remix to his latest track, “Giants on 3.”

However, the collaboration came about; it was a genius idea nevertheless. Manning came through dripping with a Celine hoodie, matching bucket hat Cuban link chain, while O’Hara also donned a similar style with a Cuban.

Eli Manning & Shaun O’Hara hopped on fivio foreign song 1 on 3 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h7V49W1gso — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 10, 2022

Check out Fivio Foreign and Russian’s latest track and video for “1 on 3” below.