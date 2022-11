On Wednesday night, Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified recording artist, humanitarian and entrepreneur French Montana celebrated his 38th birthday at his private estate in Hidden Hills. The Moroccan Playboy Nights themed party had many celebrities in attendance including Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Tiffany Haddish, Jordin Sparks, Soulja Boi, Coi Lerai, Swizz Beatz, King and Justin Combs. Additionally, Swizz Beatz gifted Montana a camel.