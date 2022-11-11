G Herbo announced his initiative, Swervin’ Through Stress, is partnering with the nonprofit Dion’s Chicago Dream to address food insecurity throughout Chicago.

Through the collaboration, G Herbo will assist Dion Dawson and his staff at Dion’s Chicago Dream in distributing more than 50,000 pounds of fresh food to citizens all across the Chicago metropolitan area. Through their collaboration, these Chicago neighborhood leaders will help thousands of locals move from food insecurity to food security.

“I’m honored that G Herbo – a fellow Chicago native and one of my favorite rappers – has decided to partner with us. G Herbo doesn’t just sound good, he does good. As a result of his support, the Dion’s Chicago Dream movement will reach an additional 500 Chicagoland residents and move them from food-insecure to food-secure,” said Dion’s Chicago Dream Founder Dion Dawson. “G Herbo sees the impact our organization provides, and agrees that reliable access to fresh, healthy produce is essential to stabilizing critical needs.”

“This partnership with Dion’s Chicago Dreams make sense for the city,” said G Herbo. “Making sure the community is fed is the first step to healing.”

A food-insecure home can receive fresh produce for a year for $1,000 through Dion’s Chicago Dream. Visit www.dionschicagodream.org to donate.