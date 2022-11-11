Meek Mill has his Flamerz 5 mixtape loaded. Hitting Instagram, Meek revealed the mixtape would drop on Nov. 21.

“FLAMERZ 5 ‘for promotional use only’ NOV. 21st for free for the streets,” Meek wrote on Instagram.

Last week, Meek announced a special homecoming performance at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Nov. 26, as part of Thanksgiving Weekend to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Dreams and Nightmares. Tickets for this Philadelphia-only performance are now on sale.

Dreams & Nightmares, which was released on October 30, 2012, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after selling 165,000 copies in its first week. The Recording Industry Association of America recognized “Amen” and the album intro “Dreams and Nightmares” as Gold and Platinum records, respectively. The album also had features from Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, and Drake. After ten years, the classic hip-hop anthem continues to top the charts with over 650 million streams and is a staple in clubs and arenas.

You can grab tickets for the show here.