Michelle Obama and Robin Roberts Set for New ABC Primetime Special ‘The Light We Carry’

Michelle Obama and Robin Roberts are set for a new primetime special. According to Variety, Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts is set for Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 p.m. ET.

The Light We Carry is the same name of Obama’s forthcoming book, the follow-up to her Becoming memoir. The new book will release on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The forthcoming conversation will cover Obama’s marriage, the pandemic, new hobbies, and her low-grade depression.

During the special, Roberts will also speak with Michelle Obama’s mother, Marian Robinson, Dr. Sharon Malone, journalist Michelle Norris, Sandy Matthews, and film producer and author, Tonya Lewis Lee.

You can see a first-look trailer below.