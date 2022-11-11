Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight on Kyrie Irving Partnership: ‘I Doubt That We Go Back’

In the fallout of tweeting a video with antisemitic messages, Kyrie Irving was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets. His partnership with Nike was also suspended.

Speaking with CNBC, Nike co-founder Phil Knight believes that a partnership with Irving is likely done.

“I would doubt that we go back,” Knight said. “But I don’t know for sure.”

Nike and Irving have been in partnership since 2011, sparking a signature shoe line in 2014. Irving is believed to pull in $11 million annually from the deal.

“Kyrie stepped over the line,” Knight said. “It’s kind of that simple. He made some statements that we just can’t abide by and that’s why we ended the relationship. And I was fine with that.”